Cake mixing at assisted living facility Pratyay in Kolkata, attended by Ratnaboli Ray, Anuttama Banerjee, Piya Chakraborty
In pictures: Pratyay’s cake-mixing session celebrated unity and cheer
Kolkata’s assisted living facility marked the festive season with a delightful bakery pop-up last month
Pooja Mitra
Published 03.01.25, 02:46 PM
Pratyay, an assisted living facility in Kolkata, organised a cake mixing event and bakery pop-up for its residents on December 26, 2024
All images by Amit Datta
The organisation offers help to individuals who have recovered from mental health conditions, empowering them to become strong and independent
The cake-mixing event brought festive cheer to the residents. Pratyay is a collaborative initiative by the prominent NGO Anjali, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, and the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Government of West Bengal
Well-known mental health rights activist, and the founder and managing trustee of Anjali, Ratnaboli Ray, along with eminent psychologist Dr Anuttama Banerjee participated in the event
‘This is not a marketing event. At Anjali, nothing is merely an event or activity for us. Everything carries a deeper strategic purpose aimed at ending discrimination against persons with psychosocial disabilities. This cake-mixing activity was organised with social contact theory in mind, enabling wider society to interact with the residents of Pratyay,’ shared Ratnaboli
‘We are working to develop livelihood enterprises for the residents of Pratyay. Our baking unit is in its initial stages, and residents are currently undergoing training. This event is intended to encourage them to showcase what they are learning,’ said Piya Chakraborty, a mental health rights activist and head of the Voices programme at Anjali