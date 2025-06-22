In pictures: BTS Bengal ARMYs host Borahae Bash at Gyan Mancha

On a tranquil, rainy Sunday morning, Kolkatans painted the town purple as the BTS Bengal ARMYs, a community dedicated to the Bengali fans of BTS, hosted Borahae Bash, a concert screening at Gyan Mancha.

The event was filled with adorable moments — impressive performances by BTS fans, delightful goodies and merchandise at charming stalls, and a cute photo booth. All of this unfolded alongside the screening of the band’s 2022 Yet to Come in Busan concert, commemorating BTS’s reunion and debut anniversary with cheers, joy, and a sea of glowing lightsticks waving in unison.

Embracing the Bong ARMYs with flair and vibrance, the auditorium resonated with the heartfelt tunes of the K-pop band. BTS’s Yet To Come concert was their last concert as a group before some of the members embarked on their mandatory military service in South Korea.

The event, which saw a crowd of over 150, also marks the community’s annual concert screening, held after a two-year break that aligned with the BTS hiatus for military service and other commitments. “The enthusiasm was palpable! Despite online registration, many ARMYs still showed up for instant registration, showcasing their dedication,” said Maitry Gupta, who was one of the organisers of BTS Bengal ARMY.

Apart from the concert screening event, the venue had other attractions, including multiple stalls showcasing BTS merchandise and goodies.

Kinkini Dasgupta, one of the founding members of BTS Bengal ARMY, shared the story of how the community began. After BTS won their first Billboard Music Award in 2017, Dasgupta, along with a few fellow K-pop enthusiasts, started organising small activities like concert watch parties to celebrate the band’s rising success.

Over the years, the community grew steadily, organising large-scale concert screenings, hosting flash mobs, and distributing posters and placards during BTS concert movie screenings outside theatres.

Various dance groups like Sherni, Alora, and Moonwalkers were among those who lit up the stage with their rhythmic foot taps to various BTS songs, including Black Swan, Save Me, and Butter.

On June 21, BTS member Suga returned to civilian life after his 21-month public service, making him the last member to join the band after completing military service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their celebrity lives last year after discharge from military service.