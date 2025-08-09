‘We will end up…’: Nagasaki mayor calls for end to wars on 80th anniversary of atomic bombing

Nagasaki’s mayor on Saturday appealed for an end to ongoing wars and warned of the growing risk of nuclear conflict on the 80th anniversary of its destruction by a United States atomic bomb.

1 5 People observe a minute of silence at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park, during a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the day an atomic bomb was dropped on Japanese southwestern city, in Nagasaki, Japan Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (AP/PTI)

“Conflicts around the world are intensifying in a vicious cycle of confrontation and fragmentation,” Mayor Shiro Suzuki said in a peace declaration at a solemn ceremony. “If we continue on this trajectory, we will end up thrusting ourselves into a nuclear war.”

Thousands bowed their heads in prayer at Nagasaki Peace Memorial Park to remember the victims of the August 9, 1945 bombing.

2 5 Attendees pray for the victims in front of the Nagasaki Peace Statue on the day of a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the bombing of the city, at Nagasaki's Peace Park in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, August 9, 2025. (Reuters)

At exactly 11:02 am, the time the plutonium-239 bomb nicknamed “Fat Man” exploded over the city, a moment of silence was observed.

The 10,000-pound weapon instantly killed an estimated 27,000 of the city’s 200,000 residents.

By the end of 1945, the death toll from acute radiation exposure had reached about 70,000.

3 5 Attendees pray for the victims on the day of a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the bombing of the city, at Nagasaki's Peace Park in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, August 9, 2025. (Reuters)

In the following years, many survivors suffered from leukaemia and other severe radiation-related illnesses.

Nagasaki’s destruction came three days after Hiroshima was devastated by a uranium-235 bomb on August 6, 1945, killing an estimated 140,000 people.

The Nagasaki bomb, larger and more powerful than the Hiroshima device, wiped out entire communities in seconds.

Japan surrendered on August 15, bringing an end to World War II.

4 5 Students walk on the day of a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the bombing of the city, at Nagasaki's Peace Park in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, August 9, 2025. (Reuters)

Mayor Suzuki urged world leaders to return to the principles of the United Nations Charter and present a clear path to abolishing nuclear weapons, warning that further delay was “no longer permissible”.

Calling the current global situation “a crisis of human survival”, he said, “This is closing in on each and every one of us.”

He recounted the words of a survivor: “Around me were people whose eyeballs had popped out... Bodies were strewn about like stones.”

He asked whether it was not this “global citizen” perspective that could help stitch together a “fragmented world” through mutual understanding and solidarity.

The US military is believed to have selected Nagasaki for its importance as a major industrial and port city, with its hilly terrain expected to concentrate the bomb’s destructive force.

5 5 Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pays tribute during a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the bombing of the city, at Nagasaki's Peace Park in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, August 9, 2025. (Reuters)

Representatives from 95 countries and territories attended the commemoration, including the United States, Israel, Russia and other nuclear powers.

