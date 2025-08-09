105 flights delayed as heavy rain batters Delhi; airlines warn of traffic snarls

1 4

Heavy overnight rain in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Saturday brought a much-needed break from the humidity but left the capital grappling with flooded streets and disrupted air travel.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city, predicting thunderstorms with rain through the day. The maximum temperature is likely to be 33°C and the minimum 25°C.

While the Delhi Airport maintained that flight operations were “currently normal”, data from Flightradar showed significant delays — 105 flights were behind schedule by 7.20am, including 13 inbound and 92 outbound services.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport said, “As per the IMD forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations… are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free.”

IndiGo issued an advisory warning passengers about traffic congestion across the city and urging them to reach the airport well ahead of time.

“Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status,” it said.

SpiceJet also alerted travellers that arrivals and departures at Delhi airport “may get affected” due to heavy rain and advised them to monitor flight updates on its website.

Several arterial roads, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road and Connaught Place, were reported waterlogged, adding to commuter woes and contributing to the delays.

The downpour, while offering relief from the oppressive heat, once again exposed the city’s vulnerability to extreme weather, leaving both travellers and residents battling disruptions on multiple fronts.