ADVERTISEMENT

Book fair curtain-raiser, scenes from Kumartuli and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 27.01.25, 06:59 PM
Preparations at its peak a day ahead of the inauguration of the 48th Kolkata International Book Fair. The book fair will continue till February 9. The theme country this year is Germany
1 4

Preparations at its peak a day ahead of the inauguration of the 48th Kolkata International Book Fair. The book fair will continue till February 9. The theme country this year is Germany

Arnab Dutta
ADVERTISEMENT
Publishers & Booksellers Guild held a curtain-raiser press conference for the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair. Tridib Kr. Chatterjee, president of the Guild, and Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, honorary general secretary of the Guild, were present at the Boi Mela Prangan in Karunamoyee on Monday
2 4

Publishers & Booksellers Guild held a curtain-raiser press conference for the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair. Tridib Kr. Chatterjee, president of the Guild, and Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, honorary general secretary of the Guild, were present at the Boi Mela Prangan in Karunamoyee on Monday

My Kolkata
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has installed a sculpture of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose next to Noti Binodini Hall, Hatibagan. The sculpture shows Bose receiving Guard of Honour from the Rani of Jhansi Regiment at Singapore in 1943
3 4

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has installed a sculpture of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose next to Noti Binodini Hall, Hatibagan. The sculpture shows Bose receiving Guard of Honour from the Rani of Jhansi Regiment at Singapore in 1943

Suvendu Das
With only five days left for Saraswati Puja, artists at Kumartuli are busy putting the finishing touches to the idols of knowledge
4 4

With only five days left for Saraswati Puja, artists at Kumartuli are busy putting the finishing touches to the idols of knowledge

Amit Datta

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day Kolkata International Book Fair Book Fair Boi Mela Saraswati Puja Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE