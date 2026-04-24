In pictures: Dance drama at St Xavier’s College traces life and message of St Francis of Assisi

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A dance drama, inspired by the life and teachings of St Francis of Assisi, was staged at the St Xavier’s College auditorium on the evening of April 23, marking the saint’s 800th death anniversary.

Organised by the Consulate General of Italy in Kolkata, the evening brought together European spirituality and Indian classical movement in a visually rich production.

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The performance opened with a lively depiction of Francis’s youth in medieval Assisi, with performers filling the stage in synchronised movement.

The narrative then moved through key moments of transformation, including his encounter with a leper and his decision to renounce worldly life.

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Indian classical dance forms shaped the storytelling. Dancers in red and white costumes moved in graceful unison, while another segment featured vibrant Bharatanatyam-inspired choreography with elaborate hand gestures and expressive footwork.

The transitions between scenes were fluid, using music and ensemble formations to carry the story forward.

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The production also highlighted Francis’s connection with nature, with performers mimicking birds and animals in rhythmic sequences. The final act built towards a spiritual crescendo, ending with a celebratory piece symbolising renewal and transcendence.

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“The show portrays a living and modern accessible Saint Francis, capable of speaking and sharing his teaching to both believers and non-believers alike,” said Consul General Riccardo Dalla Costa.

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The event, part of a wider cultural diplomacy initiative, collaborated with local artistes and dance groups to reinterpret the saint’s legacy through an Indian lens. The result was an immersive evening that blended faith, art and cultural dialogue on a Kolkata stage.