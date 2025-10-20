In pictures: As Kolkata blends Kali Puja and Diwali, crowds, creativity and culture in full show

Kolkata’s streets are overflowing with pandal-hoppers as Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations merge into one grand spectacle, with food stalls, lights and music drawing thousands.
The Amherst Street Kali Puja pandal dazzles in gold, glowing under the night sky
An avenue of dazzling neon lights creates a carnival of colour at the entrance. The Amherst Sadharan Puja Committee turns the street into a glowing tunnel.
Jamapukur Club blends folk art and faith through hand-painted walls and motifs. Inside, Maa Kali stands in a warm, traditional ambience.
Orange and blue lights frame Maa Kali in an intense, dramatic setting. Visitors pause mid-walk to capture the striking idol at Fata Kesto’s pandal.
Bijoygarh 6 Pally showcases raw creativity with murals, sketches and sculpture. The unfinished aesthetic adds an artistic edge to devotion and storytelling.
Mainak Club salutes freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.
The Salt Lake BD Block idol dazzles in intricate goldwork and traditional shringar. Every detail celebrates classic Bengali craftsmanship at its finest.
Maa Kali takes centre stage against a Mohun Bagan-inspired backdrop. Faith meets football as the pandal honours the club’s legacy with pride.
Dakshineswar Temple shines in a breathtaking display of lights and symmetry.
A vibrant painted fanush floats in the sky above Girish Park.