A Sunday well-spent at the Kolkata Book Fair

Author, actress spotted among sea of bibliophiles at the Book Fair

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 02.02.25, 09:05 PM
All roads led to the Boi Mela Prangan in Karunamoyee, Salt Lake, venue of the International Kolkata Book Fair, on Sunday
All roads led to the Boi Mela Prangan in Karunamoyee, Salt Lake, venue of the International Kolkata Book Fair, on Sunday

All images by Amit Datta
Visitors try to locate their preferred stalls on a giant map of the Book Fair ground. For the first time this year, the guide map is also available on an app that can be downloaded from the International Kolkata Book Fair website
Visitors try to locate their preferred stalls on a giant map of the Book Fair ground. For the first time this year, the guide map is also available on an app that can be downloaded from the International Kolkata Book Fair website

Many visitors at the Book Fair were seen dressed in their Saraswati Puja best and faithfully following the yellow code
Many visitors at the Book Fair were seen dressed in their Saraswati Puja best and faithfully following the yellow code

A few cool sips to keep the energy up for a long day at the fair and some paan to chew on after full belly of bhog
A few cool sips to keep the energy up for a long day at the fair and some paan to chew on after full belly of bhog

Author Mani Sankar Mukherjee arrives at the Book Fair in a wheelchair, masked to fight the dust and pollution
Author Mani Sankar Mukherjee arrives at the Book Fair in a wheelchair, masked to fight the dust and pollution

Actress Rituparna Sengupta was spotted with dancer and choreographer Avirup Sengupta
Actress Rituparna Sengupta was spotted with dancer and choreographer Avirup Sengupta

A bunch of youngsters turned up at the Book Fair dressed up as characters from Naruto, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe
A bunch of youngsters turned up at the Book Fair dressed up as characters from Naruto, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Pick up a tote with some catchy slogan to take home your Boi Mela haul
Pick up a tote with some catchy slogan to take home your Boi Mela haul

The Book Fair has never been about books alone. The Sulekha Ink stall is a popular stop for fountain pen lovers with its array of pens and inks of various hues
The Book Fair has never been about books alone. The Sulekha Ink stall is a popular stop for fountain pen lovers with its array of pens and inks of various hues

Masks and other handicraft items on sale at the Matua Crafts stall
Masks and other handicraft items on sale at the Matua Crafts stall

A young bibliophile at a stall
A young bibliophile at a stall

One for the album with the maestro in the backdrop
One for the album with the maestro in the backdrop

