Virtual pandal tours to staycations: How senior citizens can celebrate Puja with safety and comfort

Durga Puja in Kolkata is synonymous with colour, chaos and crowds. But for senior citizens, the festival often comes with concerns about mobility, health and safety. With a little planning and some creative options, elderly parents can enjoy the Pujas with ease. From accessibility programmes at pandals to staycations and digital tours, Pujo 2025 has plenty in store.

Home-cooked festive meals

For those who prefer the comfort of home, food remains the perfect companion to the festivities. While restaurants and delivery apps are likely to see long queues and longer ETA, platforms such as Nanighar connect diners with home chefs who prepare hygienic, festive meals with a homely touch. Cloud kitchens across the city are also rolling out Pujo menus, making it possible to order bhog-inspired spreads of khichuri, labra and payesh right to the doorstep.

Virtual tours from home

Technology has opened another avenue for the elderly with virtual pandal hopping with platforms offering live-streams of rituals and guided online tours. ThePuja.App is bringing back its immersive 360-degree access in 2025, allowing users to walk through iconic pandals virtually, while an about-to-be-launched state-backed tourism app will provide pandal maps, crowd alerts, weather updates and even emergency SOS support. For families abroad, signing up elderly parents for these digital tours ensures they are part of the celebrations without stepping into overcrowded streets.

Staycations with Pujo feels

For those who wish to feel the pulse of Pujo in a more traditional setting, heritage properties like Bari Kothi in Murshidabad and Bawali Rajbari in Raypur offer festive staycations. These rajbaris celebrate the festival with bhog, rituals and cultural programmes, making them a safer, less crowded alternative to pandal-hopping in the city. Seniors can enjoy the spirit of Durga Puja at a gentler pace, with the comfort of curated hospitality.

Accessible pandals for seniors

Senior citizens visiting pandals this year will find a new initiative aimed at making the experience smoother. At the Preview Show of Durga Puja Art 2025, to be held from September 18 to 22, UNESCO in association with IIT Kharagpur and socio-cultural body massArt will introduce an accessibility programme across 24 iconic Durga Puja art venues in Kolkata. The plan is to ensure easier navigation for the elderly and specially abled, allowing them to soak in the artistry without physical strain. Families can apply for the initiative on the official website of massArt .

A Pujo watchlist

Without going out, Pujo can still be lived through cinema. From classics like Utsab and Pratidwandi to newer releases on OTT platforms that capture the city’s autumn mood, children can curate a Pujo movie list for their parents to keep the festive spirit alive indoors. We recommend movies like Mahalaya (2019), Durga Sohay (2017), Uma (2018) and Devi (1960).

Celebrations closer home

Closer to home, local puja committees often organise smaller cultural events, and evening addas that provide a sense of belonging without the rush of city-wide pandal hopping. These neighbourhood gatherings can be a safe and fulfilling way for seniors to celebrate with friends and peers.