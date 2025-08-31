Looking to get away during the Puja holidays? Consider these five states for your vacation

During Durga Puja celebrations, many people often find themselves undecided about whether to stay in Kolkata for the festivities and crowd or not. Some people enjoy the city’s energy and joyous atmosphere, while others use the Puja holidays to get away from the rush and unwind.

Here’s our pick of places across India if you haven’t chosen a location yet for your Puja vacay.

Himachal Pradesh

Known for breathtaking sights of the Himalayas and serene landscapes, this northern state is heaven for nature lovers and travellers seeking a peaceful escape.

Main attractions: The untamed beauty of the Lahaul valley, the culturally rich Kangra valley with its historic temples and tea gardens, the picturesque Parvati valley ideal for nature lovers, and the charming Binwa (Bipasha) valley renowned for its tranquil landscapes and adventure opportunities are just a few of the fascinating places to discover in Himachal Pradesh.

Why visit: With temperatures ranging from 10°C to 20°C, visiting Himachal Pradesh in October makes it comfortable for outdoor activities like trekking, sightseeing.

Recommended stays: The Palace Chail, run by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Corporation. The Hotel Holiday Home in Shimla, Snow Valley Resorts, Club Mahindra Dharamshala Resort, Hotel Kapil, Hotel Vintage in Manali, Zostel Manali, Zostel Plus Bir.

Arunachal Pradesh

This state is among the first to receive the first rays of the sun. A home to many tribal communities, each with its unique culture and traditions, makes the state a welcoming place for visitors seeking both natural beauty and cultural experiences.

Main attractions: Western Arunachal Pradesh, including Bhalukpong, Tenga Valley, Bomdila, Dirang and Tawang, as well as lesser-known locations like Daporijo, Aalo (Along), Mechuka, Malinithan, Hapoli and Ziro.

Why visit: With lush green landscapes, migratory birds and cultural festivities, October offers visitors a chance to experience the natural beauty and rich traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Recommended stays: Luxury stays like Vivanta Arunachal Pradesh in Tawang and modern options like Cygnett Inn Trendz in Itanagar. In areas like Upper Siang, government-run options such as Circuit House and Inspection Bungalows are available.

Odisha

Known for its beaches, ancient temples and rich tribal culture, Odisha is another ideal vacation destination during Durga Puja.

Main attractions: Not only Puri, visitors can explore hills of Daringbadi, often referred as ‘Kashmir of Odisha’; Raghurajpur village, famous for Patachitra paintings; Koraput — a home to tribal culture; and scenic hills and national parks like Simplipal and tiger reserve Satkosia.

Why visit: With pleasant weather, clear skies, festivals like Durga Puja and the chance to explore ancient temples, October is the best time to visit Odisha. Not too far from West Bengal, the place makes it a convenient option for those looking for a budget-friendly holiday.

Recommended stays: Luxury options include Welcomhotel and Trident in Bhubaneswar, Mayfair properties like Palm Beach Resort in Gopalpur-on-Sea and Oasis Resort in Jharsuguda, while government-run accommodations include Panthanivas, Eco Retreat and Community-Managed Eco-Tourism.

Madhya Pradesh

Often called the ‘Heart of India’, Madhya Pradesh is an ideal destination during Durga puja holidays for its cultural heritage and historic reference.

Main attractions: The state is a home to UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the stunning temples of Khajuraho, the ancient Buddhist stupas at Sanchi and the Bhimbetka rock shelters. Other places include national parks like Kanha and Bandhavgarh, hill stations like Pachmarhi and historic forts and palaces in Gwalior and Orchha. Why visit: What makes October uniquely special for visiting Madhya Pradesh is the celebration of the grand Dussehra festival. Unlike elsewhere, the effigy of Ravana here is revered as a symbol of prosperity. A week-long Dussehra Mela featuring spectacular firework displays and cultural festivities is also observed.

Additionally, October marks the State Level Wildlife Week. Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal hosts wildlife awareness activities.

Recommended stays: For luxury stays in Madhya Pradesh, consider Jehan Numa Palace Hotel in Bhopal or the Radisson Blu Hotel in Indore. Budget-friendly and mid-range options include The Orchha Resort, Giovanni House. Government-run accommodations include MPT Hotels and Resorts like the Temple View in Omkareshwar, with properties near popular destinations such as Pachmarhi, Kanha, and Mandu.

Karnataka

If you’re interested in exploring Karnataka’s rich historical heritage and its stunning temples and ruins, you must visit UNESCO World Heritage sites like Hampi and Pattadakal. These sites offer a glimpse into India’s architectural and cultural legacy spanning from the 5th to the 14th century. With its diverse landscapes and cultural richness, Karnataka is an ideal travel destination offering something to all kinds of travellers.

Main attractions: One can visit hill stations like Coorg and Chikmagalur; beaches in Gokarna and Mangalore; wildlife sanctuaries such as Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. Other highlights include the towering Gomateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola and historic forts and palaces in Mysore and Bangalore.

Why visit: The chance to witness grand Mysore Dasara, a 10-day cultural extravaganza filled with royal processions, traditional music, dance, and spectacular fireworks, makes it a must-see for tourists. Also, due to favourable weather conditions, October makes it ideal for wildlife enthusiasts to visit sanctuaries like Nagarhole and Bhadra, where animal sightings are at their peak.

Recommended stays: Government-run stays include properties managed by Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), a state-owned company, such as the popular Kabini River Lodge, and properties managed by the Karnataka Tourism Department , including Karnataka Bhavans. Luxury resorts such as The Ibnii and Club Mahindra Coorg, budget stays such as Hoysala Village Resort and Heritage Resort Coorg, and a wide range of hostels including The Hosteller.