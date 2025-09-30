The invisible side of Pujo: Duty, exhaustion and sacrifice to keep the city running

At Bhowanipore’s Health Point Blood Bank, Surya Mondal doesn’t expect a break during Durga Puja.

“Ours is an emergency service, there’s no luxury of holidays and that is fine,” Mondal said. “Our services have to be open 24 hours. We also work with Lions Clubs, so requisitions keep coming”, Mondal tells My Kolkata.

Mondal, who operates the bank, explained that hospitals depend on them throughout the year, and during Pujo, the demand sometimes rises. “I have no duty roster for my colleagues during this time. Some work during the day, some at night. But if there’s a critical situation, all employees must report. We have been doing this for decades. It is rewarding when a life is saved because of timely response,” he said, adding, “Pujo times mean more responsibility.”

For doctors in training, the festival doesn’t mean a pause in duties.

Suman Roy, a house physician at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, described it as “a mixed bag of emotions.”

“Obviously, it feels a little upsetting to be working during this time. But then, I get to save lives after all,” Roy said.

The shifts are grueling, particularly during Pujo.

For doctors, there are rotational shifts, but working in the Outdoor Department means urgent needs and overtime is normal. Sometimes the hours go on for 30-34 at a stretch. “It’s not an issue, because we signed up for it”, Roy opened up to My Kolkata.

Pujo in Kolkata also conjures up images of crowds and traffic snarls.

It swells during Pujo nights, and for the traffic police, that means endless hours at crossings.

One traffic sergeant, who did not want to disclose his name or guard details, said the work takes a toll.

“It is really terrible… long hours of standing, terrible traffic, and exposure to pollution. It’s worse for seniors, who already have health issues like blood sugar or cholesterol. There’s no break and meals are skipped,” he said.

But, he added that the city depends on their presence.

“During Pujo, no leave is allowed. Yes, if we work long hours all day, and we get a Compensatory Casual Leave. But during Pujo there is no holiday. At least we manage Kolkata’s huge traffic during one of India’s biggest festivals. It is a matter of responsibility, and our families generally support us. They understand we are on duty so that Kolkata can enjoy Pujo safely.”

Festivals bring with them risks too.

A fire services worker, speaking anonymously because of service rules, explained, “Ours is emergency service. Fireworks are more for Diwali and Kali Puja, but during Durga Puja there are so many lighting arrangements and electrical wiring everywhere. We have to be cautious. That’s why we are always on duty.”

But not all professionals on duty are tied to emergencies.

Rittwik Das, a software engineer, said his work doesn’t pause either.

“We have night shifts in general. Our work is normal because we have American health sector clients,” he said. “But yes, seeing the whole city soak in the Pujo mood does feel a little sad sometimes. It feels like I'm missing out…”

These people form the backbone of the city during its biggest festival. Our Pujo runs because their work doesn't stop.