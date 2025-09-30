Rain hits parts of Kolkata on Ashtami as city braces for Navami and Dashami showers

A fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal triggered rainfall in parts of the city on Tuesday, amid warning of heavier spells on Navami and Dashami, October 1 and 2, by the Met office.

Showers struck several neighbourhoods of south Kolkata through the afternoon, leaving pandal hoppers scrambling for cover. The sudden spells dampened the festive spirit for a while, slowing down traffic around some of the most-visited pujas. In contrast, north Kolkata remained under overcast skies but escaped significant rain. Central Kolkata saw intermittent drizzle, keeping the roads damp without major disruption.

The Met office has already issued an alert for more widespread showers on Navami and Dashami as the low-pressure area intensifies over the Bay. Officials said Kolkata and adjoining districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, over the next 48 hours.

With the city on high festive gear, the prospect of more rain in the coming days has left both organisers and visitors hoping that the skies clear in time for the final two days of the celebrations.