The makers of Pujo: KKR shines a spotlight on Kolkata’s unsung festive heroes

As the city prepares to welcome Maa and immerse itself in five days of celebrations, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have turned their gaze away from the cricket pitch to honour the unseen hands that make Durga Puja extraordinary. Through a new series titled Makers of Pujo, the franchise is celebrating the artisans, creators and craftsmen whose tireless work transforms Kolkata into a dazzling carnival of culture and devotion.

Durga Puja has always been more than a festival. It is an emotion, a shared spirit that binds Bengal together in joy and pride. Behind every breathtaking pandal, every sculpted idol and every glowing light installation are men and women whose creativity and dedication often go unnoticed. Idol sculptors shape clay into divinity, pandal architects imagine worlds of wonder, light artists illuminate neighbourhoods, and decorators add the finishing touches to a spectacle admired by millions. With Makers of Pujo, KKR captures their stories and offers a heartfelt tribute to their craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Binda Dey, chief marketing officer of Knight Riders Sports, explained the thought behind the initiative. “Durga Puja is not just a festival – it is an emotion that unites people across Bengal and beyond. While KKR represents the fighting spirit of the city on the cricket pitch, we wanted to celebrate the spirit of its people off the field. With Makers of Pujo, we are paying tribute to those unseen hands who shape the soul of the Puja experience across the state.”

This year’s celebrations, running from September 28 to October 2, promise to be filled with artistry, devotion and community. With KKR’s latest tribute, the spotlight is firmly on the makers who keep tradition alive. You can watch all five episodes on KKR’s Instagram or YouTube page.