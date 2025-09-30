Durga Puja economy powers Bengal with Rs 50,000 crore boom, strong rebound in 2025

West Bengal’s Durga Puja economy in 2025 rebounded strongly, expanding by an estimated 10–15 per cent to touch around Rs 46,000–50,000 crore after a decline last year, stakeholders said.

Buoyant corporate sponsorships, healthy footfalls in malls, rising spending on consumer goods and a positive sentiment among people are major contributors to the growth, they said.

The festival - recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage- remains a major economic driver for Bengal, thriving retail, hospitality, transport and handicraft sectors, and it is often believed that business activities surrounding the Durga Puja contribute at least a third of the state’s GDP.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya told PTI that Bengal’s Puja economy will definitely "see strong growth this year".

“This year, the puja economy will definitely witness strong growth, but it is difficult to put a number right now. I would prefer to wait until offices reopen for the factual data,” she said when asked whether she expected a growth of around 15 per cent.

State Power Minister Aroop Biswas said this year electricity demand may touch 12,050 MW, while last year the festival recorded a peak demand of 9,912.71 MW, indicating higher economic activity.

The state government’s grant to puja organisers continued, with each of nearly 45,000 committees receiving Rs 1.1 lakh this year.

The ministers said this government spending is expected to boost the Durga Puja economy.

Advertising linked to puja committees saw a surge in rates, with ad agency officials saying spots were booked well in advance.

The season also became a launchpad for new consumer products for FMCG majors, aided by GST cuts and a revival in demand.

An organisation of community puja committees, Forum for Durgotsab, general secretary Kajal Sarkar said the overall sponsorship market was “very good,” with major clubs raising rates.

“The average hike was around 15 per cent. Several big puja committees also raised their rates, but they are more cautious on budgets than last year,” he said.

This year, analysts and industry insiders estimated that the "overall puja market would be at Rs 46,000–50,000 crore, marking a turnaround with corporate houses returning to offer sponsorships, malls posting healthy footfalls and discretionary spending on consumer goods rising sharply".

In 2024, Bengal’s Puja economy was estimated at around Rs 42,000 crore, contracting by 20–30 per cent due to inflation, muted corporate spending and weak sentiment.

The rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital and widespread agitations cast a shadow on the festive spirit last year, and businesses were adversely impacted.

Notably, a 2019 British Council report had pegged the Puja-linked creative industries in Bengal at Rs 32,377 crore.

This year, however, organised retailers reported a double-digit growth in revenue as compared with 2024.

This Durga Puja, Acropolis Mall witnessed "excellent turnout and sales", an official said.

"Retailers reported a double-digit growth over last year, with jewellery sales up nearly 25 per cent, footwear 20 per cent, apparel 22 per cent and food and beverage around 18 per cent,” Merlin Group Corporate General Manager (Retail and Hospitality) Subhadip Basu told PTI.

An official of South City Mall said, “Almost everyone achieved their targets. Growth has been in the 10–15 per cent range. The extended puja season, with Panchami and Shashti coinciding with the weekend, gave an early start and boosted sales.” White goods and automobile makers also reported strong traction, with festive bookings supported by GST cuts and financing schemes.

E-commerce platforms had a blockbuster start to the festive calendar. Strategy consultant Redseer noted that sales via online platforms in the first two days after the GST rationalisation grew 23–25 per cent year-on-year—a four to five-fold jump in growth compared with last year’s muted start.

Premium smartphones and TVs led the surge, with loyalty members driving record demand, it said.

But beneath the buoyant figures lies a sharp divide—while organised retail, automobiles and corporate advertising thrived, hawkers and small traders said the season was subdued due to a shift in spending towards e-commerce platforms.

The National Hawkers Federation said the season was “very bad,” similar to the downturn during the Covid crisis.

“Online businesses have eaten 40 per cent of hawkers’ income. Even small shopkeepers have suffered badly. A single day of rain in Kolkata ahead of Durga puja made it worse,” federation president Saktiman Ghosh told PTI.

The city faced unprecedented rain in a single day, which caused a fall in revenue for small businesses.

Despite the overall rise in consumer demand, hawkers and small traders said most of the spending shifted to malls and e-commerce platforms, leaving them excluded from the gains of Bengal’s biggest festive market.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.