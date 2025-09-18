Massive AI-designed 500-feet-long alpana near New Town Sarbojanin leaves commuters awe-struck

As Kolkata gears up for Durga Puja, a never-seen-before fusion of tradition and AI has emerged as the city’s latest showstopper. A massive AI-designed alpana covers a 500-feet stretch near New Town Sarbojanin. Designed by Suvranil Nath and powered by a multinational conglomerate, the stunning artwork was painted by artist Anindita Deb and her team of 20 artists working tirelessly for five days. Here’s a closer look...