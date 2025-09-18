ADVERTISEMENT

Massive AI-designed 500-feet-long alpana near New Town Sarbojanin leaves commuters awe-struck

Designed by Suvranil Nath using AI, the stunning artwork was painted by artist Anindita Deb and a team of 20 artists

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 18.09.25, 03:15 PM

As Kolkata gears up for Durga Puja, a never-seen-before fusion of tradition and AI has emerged as the city’s latest showstopper. A massive AI-designed alpana covers a 500-feet stretch near New Town Sarbojanin. Designed by Suvranil Nath and powered by a multinational conglomerate, the stunning artwork was painted by artist Anindita Deb and her team of 20 artists working tirelessly for five days. Here’s a closer look... 

Deb and her team of artists worked five nights — 7pm to 7am — during which the road stayed off-limits to traffic
Photos: Amit Datta
The result? A kaleidoscopic fusion of paint and pixels. The vibrant designs feature a plethora of colours — yellow, red, blue, orange — all embodying the festive spirit
The hand-painted Instaworthy designs are leaving commuters fascinated
The massive alpana glistened on the city’s street on a rainy afternoon as passers-by stopped to admire it
The design is a reminder of India’s rich culture and tradition and how they continue to be in the spotlight even in a world dominated by AI and social media
