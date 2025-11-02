ADVERTISEMENT

Candles, prayers and petals: Kolkatans observes All Souls Day with quiet grace

Families gathered at the Lower Circular Road Cemetery, lighting candles and offering flowers to remember their loved ones on All Souls Day

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 02.11.25, 07:14 PM
All pictures by Soumyajit Dey
As dusk settles over the Lower Circular Road Cemetery, a family gathers in prayer before a grave lit by candles — a scene that captures the spirit of All Souls Day, when Kolkata’s Christian community comes together to remember and pray for departed loved ones with faith, light and quiet reflection.

Two nuns and a mourner stand in silent prayer before a marigold-draped grave, their calm presence adding grace to the evening air.

A priest leads a family in prayer

A woman sits in silence beside a grave, the rising incense smoke curling around her in a moment of remembrance.

A woman decorates a loved one’s grave with fresh flowers and candles as the evening light fades.

Two women light candles and arrange blossoms, their devotion reflected in every gentle movement.

A young man sits beside a grave adorned with flowers

A father helps his young son light a candle — a tender moment that passes faith and memory from one generation to the next.

