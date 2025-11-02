Candles, prayers and petals: Kolkatans observes All Souls Day with quiet grace

1 8 All pictures by Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

As dusk settles over the Lower Circular Road Cemetery, a family gathers in prayer before a grave lit by candles — a scene that captures the spirit of All Souls Day, when Kolkata’s Christian community comes together to remember and pray for departed loved ones with faith, light and quiet reflection.

2 8

Two nuns and a mourner stand in silent prayer before a marigold-draped grave, their calm presence adding grace to the evening air.

3 8

A priest leads a family in prayer

4 8

A woman sits in silence beside a grave, the rising incense smoke curling around her in a moment of remembrance.

5 8

A woman decorates a loved one’s grave with fresh flowers and candles as the evening light fades.

6 8

Two women light candles and arrange blossoms, their devotion reflected in every gentle movement.

7 8

A young man sits beside a grave adorned with flowers

8 8

A father helps his young son light a candle — a tender moment that passes faith and memory from one generation to the next.