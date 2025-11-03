Captain touching coach’s feet to wheelchair dance, 9 moments from World Cup win

It wasn’t just about lifting a trophy. It was about what the moment meant. From Harmanpreet Kaur bowing down to touch coach Amol Muzumdar’s feet to young Pratika Rawal celebrating in a wheelchair, Sunday night was filled with scenes that went far beyond the scoreboard.

At the DY Patil Stadium, the celebrations told stories of gratitude, compassion, and the joy of a dream finally realised.

Here are some of the best celebration moments that summed up the emotion and pride of India’s historic World Cup win:

1 9 The winning moment

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol embraced in joy as South Africa’s final wicket fell. The entire stadium erupted as India sealed their maiden Women’s World Cup title.

2 9 Harmanpreet’s gesture of respect

Soon after the final, captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen bending down to touch coach Amol Muzumdar’s feet. The heartfelt gesture reflected respect and deep bond between player and mentor on India’s biggest night.

3 9 Lifting the trophy

The players came together around the silverware, raising the trophy high as confetti rained down. After years of heartbreak, the sight of the Indian flag behind the champions summed up the night.

4 9 Smriti and Pratika’s moment

Smriti Mandhana wheeled injured teammate Pratika Rawal to the podium to collect her medal. The gesture vividly showed the bond within the squad and the inclusivity that defines this team.

5 9 Coach Amol Muzumdar plants the Tricolour

Head coach Amol Muzumdar marked the win in a patriotic gesture, planting the Indian flag on the pitch moments after the victory. It was his way of saying: the world now belongs to Indian women’s cricket.

6 9 Jemimah and Smriti greet fans

Even after the formalities ended, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana stayed back to wave at fans. Thousands in the stands cheered as the duo thanked supporters who had stood by them through every campaign.

7 9 Legends in emotion

The emotion of the moment spilled over when Jhulan Goswami broke down in tears after the players handed the trophy to India’s legends: Anjum Chopra, Mithali Raj and herself. It was the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another.

8 9 Mithali Raj joins the champions





Former skipper Mithali Raj, who had led India to two World Cup finals, joined the team to lift the trophy. Her smile said it all: the dream she once chased had finally been achieved.

9 9 Sleeping with the trophy

Hours later, a photo went viral of Harmanpreet, Smriti and Jemimah stepped on to the social media trend and posted pictures of sleeping with the trophy beside them.