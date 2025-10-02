ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Five theme Puja pandals that gave pause for thought, and wonder

These pandals go beyond spectacle, blending art, memory and symbolism into immersive experiences

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 02.10.25, 03:49 PM

From courtyards of memory to riverside nostalgia, each structure of Durga Puja invites visitors to pause and reflect while soaking in the artistry. Here are some pandals that give food for thought.

‘A Seed Courtyard’ transforms into a living installation at Tala Prattoy, where performers bring alive the cycles of memory, identity and time

The design symbolises continuity and growth, reminding visitors of how roots and stories intertwine across generations

Under the theme ‘Proshno’, the pandal at Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha rises like a cosmic stage, inspired by the Shivlinga and surrounded by the ocean of creation

Its symbolism urges reflection on eternal questions of equality, existence and human purpose

With ‘Three Conditions Three’, layered arches and motifs create a dialogue about choices, destiny and the passage of life

The décor fuses abstraction with clarity, offering a journey at Beliaghata 33 Palli that is both philosophical and visually striking

‘Arpan’ unfolds as a sculptural offering at Naktala Udayan Sangha, where light, colour and structure blend into a tribute to devotion

The symbolism rests in giving back — a reminder that rituals are as much about offering gratitude as seeking blessings

‘Atho Ghat Kotha’ evokes the old river ghats, with sculpted steps, trees and textured walls recreating a disappearing side of Kolkata

The theme at Hatibagan Sarbojanin reflects on heritage and memory, turning nostalgia into a layered reminder of community and environment

