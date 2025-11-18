In pictures: A Renaissance-inspired night of fashion, food and cocktails in Kolkata

1 10 Photos: Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey

Kolkata witnessed a blend of art, history and couture on 17 November as Victoria Memorial Hall and the Consulate General of Italy in Kolkata presented ‘I Medici’, a fashion showcase by designer Rohan Pariyar.

Staged in the Eastern Quadrangle of Victoria Memorial Hall, the 45-minute presentation reimagined the grandeur of Renaissance Italy through 40 handcrafted ensembles inspired by the women of the Medici dynasty.

“Renaissance-era Italy is the time I wish I had lived to witness,” Pariyar said, calling the era a force that “continues to inspire even today.”

The show was directed by Rohan Pariyar and Kuntanil Das with choreography by Pinky Kenworthy and performances by Sapphire Creations Dance Company led by Sudarshan Chakravorty.

Music was performed by FM Ensembles under Pramit Sarkar, with makeup and hair directed by Abhijit Chanda and support from students of IFM Academy, Amity University and Sister Nivedita University.

Following the showcase, guests moved to the Burdwan Palace for a Renaissance-themed reception curated by Gormei.

The venue displayed the couture pieces throughout the space, extending the Florentine mood into the evening.

The Taj Bengal presented a menu inspired by flavours of Renaissance-era Italy, featuring dishes such as Morselletti di Marzapane, Parmigiano e Pere, Torta di Zucca e Spinaci and Zuppa Inglese.

The bar, managed by Nutcase etc, crafted cocktails based on Italian cities, including The Florentine Negroni with porcini-infused red wine float, The Venetian Spritz with edible flowers, Dream of Amalfi with grappa and limoncello and the fizzy Rosso Milano.

Italian Consul General Riccardo Dalla Costa described the evening as “a celebration of the timeless elegance and cultural renaissance that shape our shared heritage.”

Anurag Kumar, secretary and curator, Victoria Memorial Hall, said the institution aims “to create dialogues between history and contemporary artistic expression,” adding that the collaboration highlights Kolkata’s place in global cultural exchange.