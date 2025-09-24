CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Tridhara, Singhi Park, 66 pally and other pujas

1 4 Picture by Amit Dutta

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kicked off Wednesday’s Durga Puja pandal inaugurations at Singhi Park. The Singhi Park Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee is celebrating its 84th Year of Durga Puja in 2025.

Singhi Park Sarbojanin Durga Puja's theme for 2025 is Nabo Chetonaye Akalbodhon (Akalbodhan in New Consciousness), conceptualised by artist Sudipta Maity.

The puja seeks to merge tradition with a contemporary message of virtue and awareness, with the pandal being crafted from eco-friendly materials such as bamboo, cane, and wood.

2 4 Picture by Amit Dutta

The CM cut the ribbon at Samaj Sebi Sangha which presents a a poignant theme inspired by Pather Panchali (1949), evoking memories of the hardships during the 1946 Kolkata riots.

This year, the Lake View Road pandal recreates the historic moment when the club extended food, shelter, and solace to those in distress.

3 4 Picture by Amit Dutta

In South Kolkata, Durga Puja remains incomplete without a visit to the iconic Tridhara Akalbodhon.

Inaugurated by the chief minister on Wednesday, the award-winning puja has unveiled a massive pandal this year with the theme Chalo Phiri — a creative journey back to the roots.

4 4 Picture by Amit Dutta

Next on the chief minister’s inauguration itinerary was Kalighat’s 66 Pally, where this year’s Durga Puja theme is Shaad Kahan. The pandal, designed entirely with spices, traces their journey through history — from bustling markets and traditional grinding practices to their transportation across seas and land over the centuries.