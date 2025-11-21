Perth turns into pacer’s playground: 19 wickets fall, most on an Ashes opening day since 1909

Perth witnessed a first day of drama on Friday as 19 wickets tumbled, a scene unmatched in an Ashes opener since Old Trafford in 1909 when 20 batters were dismissed.

1 5 Australia's Steve Smith in action. (Reuters)

What unfolded was an exhibition of fast bowling that left both teams jolted and spectators scrambling to comprehend the pace and ferocity of events.

England were dismissed for 172 after choosing to bat first, a decision that came under scrutiny as Mitchell Starc ripped through the top order and finished with 7 for 58.

2 5 Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Zak Crawley fell for a duck to the sixth ball of the series. Harry Brook scored 52 and Ollie Pope contributed 46 but the innings collapsed.

The final five wickets vanished for 12 runs, ending the innings at 32.5 overs, the shortest first innings of an Ashes Test in Australia for 123 years.

Starc’s wobble seam proved decisive, though several dismissals raised questions about England’s shot selection.

3 5 Australia's Brendan Doggett, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Brydon Carse during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Brendan Doggett impressed on debut with two wickets while Scott Boland endured a difficult return, conceding 62 runs from 10 overs.

England’s batters may have faltered but their fast bowlers responded with equal intensity.

Captain Ben Stokes delivered five wickets as Australia slid to 123 for 9 by stumps.

Jofra Archer deserved more than the two wickets he claimed. Brydon Carse removed Australia captain Steve Smith for 17.

4 5 Australia's Travis Head looks dejected and walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by England's Brydon Carse off the bowling of Ben Stokes. (Reuters)

Travis Head on 21, Cameron Green on 24 and Alex Carey on 26 were all prised out by Stokes during a spell that stunned the home side.

England’s approach remained aggressive even during their short innings, continuing to look for scoring opportunities, a contrast to Australia’s more cautious reply.

Every time the tempo dipped, England had a fresh paceman to apply pressure.

The hosts finished the day 49 runs behind and shaken by the relentlessness of the visiting attack.

Only 71.5 overs were bowled but few could argue they had been short-changed.

5 5 England's captain Ben Stokes, center, raises the ball after taking five wickets during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP/PTI)

Spectators with day three tickets might feel otherwise but those watching on Friday witnessed an opening day that will be remembered for its intensity and unpredictability.

After months of expectation, speculation and verbal jabs, the oldest rivalry in cricket erupted into life once more.

England ended the day with a golden opportunity to go 1-0 up in what promises to be one of the most compelling Ashes series in recent memory.

