PM Modi lands in Johannesburg ahead of G20 Summit without Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

1 4 In this image posted on Nov. 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival to attend the G20 Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Johannesburg on Friday, stepping into a G20 Summit framed by global uncertainty and sharp geopolitical divides.

South Africa is hosting the meeting at a time when the world’s power centres are shifting, and the absence of both US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping underscores the fractured backdrop.

At Waterkloof Air Force Base in Gauteng, Modi received a traditional welcome with cultural performances before heading into a packed schedule.

“Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues. Our focus will be on strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all,” he posted soon after arrival.

This is the first G20 Summit on African soil, a moment that follows the African Union’s entry into the grouping during India’s presidency in 2023. The continent now sits as a full member, and its priorities are expected to feature prominently.

PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with several leaders and attend the IBSA Summit with Brazil and South Africa.

Before leaving India, the prime minister wrote, “Will be attending the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is a particularly special Summit as it is being held in Africa. Various global issues will be discussed there. Will be meeting various world leaders during the Summit.”

He added, “I will present India's perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'One earth, One Family and One Future.’”

South Africa’s theme, “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”, draws from the outcomes of the New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro Summits.

PM Modi said, “The Summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues. The theme of this year's G20 has been 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability', by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.”

PM Modi will also connect with one of the largest Indian communities abroad. “During the visit, I also look forward to my interaction with the Indian diaspora in South Africa, which is one of the largest outside India,” he said.

He is set to speak in all three sessions. The opening session digs into economic growth, trade, development financing and the global debt squeeze. The next examines disaster risk reduction, climate change, energy transitions and food systems.

The final session focuses on critical minerals, decent work and artificial intelligence.