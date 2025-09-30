ADVERTISEMENT

Baguiati Rail Pukur’s 72nd Durga Puja focusses on sound of nature with ‘Shabdo’ theme

Sound, silence and the cry of nature are woven into this year’s pandal design

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 30.09.25, 01:36 PM
When Baguiati Rail Pukur United Club launched its 72nd Durga Puja this year, it did so with an intention beyond ritual and revelry. The theme ‘Shabdo — or ‘The Sound’ — draws attention to the fragile voice of nature, now muted by our growing indifference
Through installations, performance, and ambience, the organisers aim to make us listen again. Inside, visitors are met by an arresting 20-foot bird installation. It stands as both a spectacle and a symbol — majestic yet vulnerable, a reminder of creatures whose calls are fading into silence
Around it, soundscapes fill the air: birdcalls, rustling leaves, distant wind, rhythms of rain. These auditory threads are woven into live performances, enveloping spectators in an immersive environment
The message is clear and urgent. We live in a world where cities roar and forests hush. In the hustle of progress, we lose the whispers of nature
The ‘Shabdo’ theme is not just artistic; it is a plea for reflection. Through light, form and sound, the pandal becomes a space for sensory awakening. It dares us to imagine a future where silence is not an absence but a warning
