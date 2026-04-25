Studio craft

Two leading Hindi theatre groups of Calcutta are making the most of their studio spaces. Padatik’s space at Beck Bagan, off the A.J.C. Bose Road flyover, has seen many modifications over the last three decades. In its current avatar, it ensures excellent acoustics and lighting, along with a comfortable yet flexible seating arrangement to boost innovation. Rangakarmee’s space on Prince Anwar Shah Road in Tollygunge may look cramped at first glance, but it has been wonderfully refashioned into a rehearsal-cum-performance space.

Padatik is continuing with its ‘Writers on Stage’ series by staging Man Ke Adeetth Saanche (picture) — a thoughtfully rendered and engaging reading of two short stories by Vijaydan Detha, “Putiya Chacha” and “Kenchuli”. Designed and directed by Anubha Fatehpuria, the production appears simplistic; the actors, dressed in angrakha kurta and dhoti, and the actresses, donning the ethnic maxi with bandhani veil, remain seated on the floor facing the audience, as songs evocative of springtime Rajputana are rendered live, with harmonium, tabla, and esraj in accompaniment. In the first tale, the veteran Ashok Singh portrays the twilight years of the village patriarch, with a strong supporting cast exploring the layers between the lines. In the second, Kalpana Jha excels as a woman torn between her husband and suitor — a recurring motif in Detha’s folklore-based narratives. Sudip Sanyal’s lighting, which created a filigree-like tapestry in the climax sequence, heightened the immersive quality of the production.

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Rangakarmee renews Calcutta’s relationship with Mohan Rakesh’s Aadhe Adhure. Headed by Anirudh Sarkar, this is a sincere attempt to appreciate the shifting dynamics in lower-middle-class urban life in the 1970s and the 1980s. At its centre is the figure of the ‘modern woman’ — a middle-aged, working mother shouldering the responsibilities of an unemployed husband and three grown-up children — who forges new associations, much to the chagrin of her family members. The young cast, despite its best efforts, falls short of meeting the demands of this psychologically-charged drama that has dated over time. The group would do well to cut its coat according to the cloth.