Farewell prince

Every generation of Brazilian football has produced a superstar who carried the hopes, dreams and identity of the nation. From Pele to Zico, Romario, Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka, Brazil has always possessed a magician capable of captivating the footballing world. For the past decade and a half, that responsibility belonged to Neymar da Silva Santos Junior.

Following Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar announced his retirement from international football. The news struck millions of supporters across the globe, not only because Brazil had suffered a shocking elimination, but because it marked the end of the Seleção career of their last remaining global superstar. It was a moment filled with sorrow, nostalgia and gratitude as an unforgettable chapter in Brazilian football came to a close.

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Neymar Jr’s international career with Brazil was a remarkable blend of dazzling brilliance, unforgettable triumphs and heartbreaking disappointments. Wearing the iconic yellow jersey, he thrilled supporters with his extraordinary skill, fearless dribbling and match-winning ability. Although the FIFA World Cup ultimately eluded him, Neymar created countless memories that cemented his place among Brazil’s greatest footballers.

Humble Beginnings

Born on February 5, 1992 in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, Neymar grew up in a working-class family where football was more than just a sport — it was a way of life. Much of his childhood was spent in the coastal areas of São Vicente and Praia Grande, where he developed his remarkable skills on the streets and in local futsal courts.

Life was far from luxurious. Neymar’s family lived in a neighbourhood close to a former city garbage dump, and financial struggles were part of everyday life. Yet these hardships only strengthened his determination. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., a former footballer himself, became his greatest mentor. Through constant guidance and encouragement, he introduced his son to futsal and street football, helping him master close control, lightning-fast reflexes, balance and the fearless creativity that would later become Neymar’s trademark.

Recognising his extraordinary talent, Santos FC welcomed Neymar into their youth academy in 2003, where the foundations of one of football’s greatest entertainers were laid.

A Meteoric Rise to the Seleção

Neymar’s professional debut for Santos FC arrived in 2009 when he was just 17 years old. His dazzling dribbles, spectacular goals and fearless attacking style quickly made him the biggest attraction in Brazilian domestic football. Following Brazil’s disappointing 2010 FIFA World Cup campaign, newly appointed manager Mano Menezes sought to rebuild the national team around young talent. Neymar’s outstanding performances made his selection impossible to ignore.

He received his first senior call-up in August 2010 and made his international debut against the US at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 9, 2010. Wearing the famous number 11 shirt, the teenage sensation announced himself immediately by scoring with a brilliant header as Brazil secured a comfortable 2-0 victory. It was the perfect beginning to what would become one of the most memorable international careers in Brazilian football history.

Olympic Silver

One of Neymar’s earliest achievements on the international stage came at the 2012 London Olympic Games. As one of the tournament’s brightest young stars, he played a crucial role in guiding Brazil to the final. Although Brazil fell short of winning the gold medal and had to settle for silver, Neymar’s performances showcased his immense talent and leadership. The tournament proved to be a significant stepping stone, providing valuable experience for both Neymar and a young Brazilian squad that would later achieve greater success.

2013 Confederations Cup

Neymar truly announced himself as Brazil’s new footballing superstar during the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup. Playing on home soil, he produced breathtaking performances throughout the competition, combining spectacular goals with moments of individual brilliance. The highlight came in the final against reigning world champions Spain. Brazil delivered a sensational display, defeating Spain 3-0 to lift the trophy in style. Neymar’s influence throughout the tournament earned him the prestigious Golden Ball award as the competition’s best player.

Rio 2016

Perhaps Neymar’s greatest moment in a Brazil shirt came at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Captaining the side in front of passionate home supporters, he carried the hopes of an entire nation eager to win its first-ever Olympic gold medal in men’s football. In a dramatic final against Germany, Neymar opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick before the match eventually went to a penalty shootout. Showing remarkable composure under immense pressure, he converted the decisive penalty to seal Brazil’s historic Olympic triumph.

Redemption at Copa America 2021

Determined to return stronger, Neymar inspired Brazil’s run to the 2021 Copa America final. Throughout the tournament, he consistently delivered outstanding performances, creating chances, scoring goals and leading from the front. Although Brazil narrowly lost the final to Argentina, Neymar’s exceptional displays were recognised as he shared the tournament’s Best Player award with Lionel Messi. It was another reminder of his world-class ability despite falling just short of lifting the trophy.

Pele’s Record Matched

The most painful chapter of Neymar’s international journey came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In the quarter-final against Croatia, he produced a moment of pure genius by scoring a magnificent extra-time goal that equalled Pele’s all-time Brazil goalscoring record. Brazil appeared destined for the semi-finals, only for Croatia to score a dramatic late equaliser before winning the penalty shootout. The emotional defeat became one of the defining heartbreaks of Neymar’s career, symbolising both his brilliance and the cruel unpredictability of football.

The Emotional Farewell

Football often has a poetic way of bringing stories full circle. Just minutes after Brazil’s devastating defeat to Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an emotional Neymar announced that his international career had come to an end. The symbolism could not have been more profound. His farewell came at the very same MetLife Stadium where, 16 years earlier, an excited teenager had scored on his debut and introduced himself to the world.

This time, however, there were no celebrations—only tears, embraces and heartfelt gratitude from teammates and supporters alike. It was the end of an era that had defined Brazilian football for well over a decade.

Neymar’s international career cannot simply be measured by trophies or statistics. His legacy lies in the smiles he brought to supporters, the countless children who copied his skills in streets and playgrounds, and the excitement he generated whenever he touched the ball. Although Neymar will no longer wear the yellow shirt on the pitch, his influence on Brazilian football will remain for generations. Future stars will grow up watching his highlights just as he once admired Pele, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

For Brazil, this farewell is deeply painful because it signals the departure of the nation’s last great footballing icon of his generation. Yet while careers come to an end, legends never truly leave. Obrigado, Neymar! Thank you for every dribble, every goal, every celebration and every unforgettable memory. Brazilian football bids farewell to one of its finest sons, but Neymar Jr.’s legacy will live forever in the hearts of football lovers around the world.