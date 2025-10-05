MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 October 2025

Zubeen Garg death probe ordered by Assam govt amid poisoning claims and foul play angle

Justice Soumitra Saikia will lead a six-month probe into the singer's death after calls for a CBI inquiry; allegations of poisoning by associates add to the controversy

Umanand Jaiswal Published 05.10.25, 07:01 AM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg File picture

The Assam government has constituted a one-man inquiry commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of Gauhati High Court to probe the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19.

A notification to this effect was issued by the home and political department on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission was set up following a demand for a court-monitored probe or an investigation by the CBI into Zubeen’s death.

The commission will look into the circumstances leading to the death of the singer, ascertain the sequence of events before and after the incident and any lapses or negligence by any individual, authority or institution. It will also examine the possibility of foul play. The commission has been given six months to submit its report.

Zubeen’s band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

On Saturday, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, returned the post-mortem report handed over to her, saying it should be with the “investigation officer or
the court”.

RELATED TOPICS

Zubeen Garg Death Zubeen Garg Assam Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi govt must explain Russia’s delivery of advanced JF-17 engines to Pakistan: Congress

Ramesh said, the IAF chief also stated that the JF-17 may be among the Pakistani fighters that were used against India during last May’s war
Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar addresses a press conference, ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Patna, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

EC said that we will delete names of infiltrators through SIR, but no name has come

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT