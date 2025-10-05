Zubeen Garg death probe ordered by Assam govt amid poisoning claims and foul play angle

The Assam government has constituted a one-man inquiry commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of Gauhati High Court to probe the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19.

A notification to this effect was issued by the home and political department on Friday.

The commission was set up following a demand for a court-monitored probe or an investigation by the CBI into Zubeen’s death.

The commission will look into the circumstances leading to the death of the singer, ascertain the sequence of events before and after the incident and any lapses or negligence by any individual, authority or institution. It will also examine the possibility of foul play. The commission has been given six months to submit its report.

Zubeen’s band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

On Saturday, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, returned the post-mortem report handed over to her, saying it should be with the “investigation officer or

the court”.