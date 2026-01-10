Odisha government to gift wedding kits to new brides

The Odisha government’s women and child development department has signed an MoU with Utkalika, an organisation under the handloom, weaving and handicrafts department, to supply wedding gift items to beneficiaries under its marriage assistance scheme.

Under the agreement, Utkalika will provide sarees, bangles, anklets, footwear, ornaments, alta, sindoor, bindis, other bridal accessories and select household items to women getting married.

The MoU was signed in the presence of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida. She said the collaboration would ensure welfare benefits reach intended beneficiaries while promoting Odisha’s handloom and handicraft sectors.

“This initiative will give a boost to local artisans and strengthen social security for women from economically weaker sections,” Parida said.

Under the scheme, the state government provides financial assistance of ₹51,000 to girls at the time of marriage. Of this, ₹35,000 is transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account within seven days of marriage registration. An amount of ₹10,000 is earmarked for wedding gifts and ₹6,000 for accessories.

Utkalika will procure the items from local artisans, creating a steady market for traditional handicrafts, the deputy chief minister said.

Parida also said the government plans to organise mass marriage ceremonies across the state. Marriage certificates will be issued at the ceremony, which will be organised in coordination with district

administrations.

Reacting to the move, the BJD, termed the initiative “hypocritical”. BJD spokesperson Lelin Mohanty said the government had failed to ensure women’s safety, citing a rise in rape cases. “In such circumstances, offering wedding gifts is laughable,” he said.