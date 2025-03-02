Zoo breeding programmes face poor management, funding challenges: Govt panel

While India's zoos have made "notable" progress in breeding endangered species under conservation programmes that started around a decade ago, a government panel says that persistent gaps in execution, funding and species management hinder their overall success.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA), which is responsible for overseeing and guiding national-level ex situ conservation efforts, constituted a committee in 2023 to review and evaluate the state of conservation breeding programmes in zoos across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2007, the CZA selected 74 species for breeding in 43 zoos. By 2014, 26 high-priority species were shortlisted and breeding programmes began for 23.

According to the report of the committee submitted to the CZA recently, while India's zoos have made "notable progress in housing and breeding several endangered species, the overall effectiveness of conservation breeding programmes is hindered by persistent foundational and operational challenges".

"Addressing these issues will require not only enhanced funding allocation but also the establishment of comprehensive frameworks, adoption of standardised protocols, and improvements in genetic and demographic management practices," it said.

The committee said that Rs 10.81 crore was allocated for conservation breeding between 2006 and 2011 and Rs 18.13 crore between 2011 and 2021.

Over time, with the decrease in the CZA's funding, zoos now receive limited financial support, mainly for maintenance.

"This reduction in financial assistance has had cascading effects on the implementation and sustainability of these programmes," the report said.

According to the report, Artiodactyla (even-toed ungulates), Carnivora (meat-eating mammals) and Galliformes (game birds) are among the most targeted groups. However, many of their breeding programmes have either not started or are poorly managed.

The report said errors in species identification, such as with the Alpine Musk Deer and Himalayan Serow, make managing populations difficult.

The committee also highlighted that lack of genetic diversity, improper tracking and poor record-keeping reduce the success of conservation breeding programmes.

While some successes, such as the Gaur (Bos gaurus) and Indian Chevrotain (Moschiola indica), demonstrate the potential for growth and recovery, they also "expose broader challenges including inconsistent record-keeping, uncoordinated transfers and inadequate husbandry practices", the committee said.

Primates, Squamata (reptiles), and Perissodactyla (odd-toed ungulates) struggle with low birth rates and poor genetic diversity.

Animals like the King Cobra and Western Hoolock Gibbon have specific environmental needs that are not being met, which reduces their chances of successful breeding.

"Habitat requirements and taxonomic ambiguities constrain the management of species like the Indian Wild Ass and Himalayan Salamander which have shown minimal growth despite decades of conservation efforts," the committee noted.

It said that some birds and reptiles, like vultures (White-rumped and Indian Vultures), have seen population growth. However, problems such as unsexed individuals and poor use of founder stock limit genetic diversity.

Certain species, like the Nicobar Pigeon and Red-crowned Roofed Turtle, have small, stable populations but need better management.

"Species like the Shaheen Falcon and Malabar Pied Hornbill have yet to see any structured conservation efforts, with populations primarily consisting of solitary or rescued individuals," the committee members said.

They said that many species, such as the Indian Giant Squirrel and Indian Pangolin, are declining due to low breeding success and poor tracking.

The Himalayan Salamander has shown recent growth but only at one facility without structured management.

The committee said that small populations, poor demographic and genetic monitoring, improper husbandry practices, inadequate technical supervision, poor documentation, lack of animal identification, poor adherence to breeding protocols and lack of coordination between zoos are common challenges across all groups of animals.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.