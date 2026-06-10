Mamata Banerjee holds 50-minute talk with Sonia Gandhi amid INDIA bloc unity push

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s 10 Janpath residence here on Tuesday.

A Trinamool MP said the meeting went on from 4pm to 4.52pm.

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“Yesterday, when Madam Sonia embraced Mamatadi, the body language was clear that INDIA is one and united,” added the MP.

A Congress source said the break-up of Trinamool was discussed at the talks.

During the INDIA meeting, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reportedly said that Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav were “40 per cent convinced” that the Bihar Assembly polls last year and the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls in 2024 were rigged, and that Manata was “90 per cent sure” that the recent polls in Bengal were rigged.

Rahul said that he was 100 per cent sure of rigging.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien posted on X: “Political vendetta shamelessly timed! EXACTLY AT THE SAME TIME as @AITCofficial Chairperson @MamataOfficial was having a meeting today in Delhi with Mrs Sonia Gandhi, CID was forcefully trying to enter the AITC party HQ adjoining residence in Kolkata. First loot vote, now loot files of a political rival..."