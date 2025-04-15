YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina grilled in 'India’s Got Latent' obscenity case

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina on Tuesday appeared for questioning by Maharashtra Cyber in connection with India's Got Latent show obscenity case, officials said.

Maharashtra Cyber had issued three summonses against Allahbadia and Raina asking them to appear before the investigating officer in Mumbai, an official said.

Accordingly, they reached the Maharashtra Cyber office in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai, he said.

Allahbadia had failed to turn up before the Maharashtra Cyber to record his statement last week.

Maharashtra Cyber is a cyber and information security division operating under the Maharashtra Home Department.

