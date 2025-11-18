X goes dark for thousands in India before services snap back; ChatGPT, Spotify also down

Elon Musk–led social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced a brief outage across India on Tuesday, leaving users unable to access their timelines or post updates.

The disruption, which affected both desktop and mobile versions of the platform, triggered frustration online as the service stalled without explanation.

According to Downdetector, an outage-tracking website, more than 1,000 users reported issues, pointing to a major technical glitch.

Many said they were unable to log into their accounts despite repeated attempts, while others reported that the website and app were loading unusually slowly.

For some, pages refused to load altogether.

When The Telegraph Online checked the platform during the outage, the app displayed a “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” message.

The company has not issued any official statement so far, leaving users guessing whether the problem stemmed from backend changes, server overload, or an internal system failure.

At 5:45PM, services began returning to normal.

The glitch also knocked out several platforms, with reports indicating that services like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Perplexity, X, Spotify and Gemini have all been impacted by the outage.

The issue appears linked to Cloudflare, a critical infrastructure provider known for its content delivery network and distributed DNS services.

Cloudflare has officially acknowledged the widespread disruption, stating that it is investigating a critical issue affecting numerous clients. The company confirmed that users are facing "widespread 500 errors," with significant failures also hitting the Cloudflare Dashboard and API.