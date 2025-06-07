Working hours increased from nine to 10 in Andhra for attracting investments

The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to raise the maximum working hours from nine to 10 per day as part of ease of doing business and attracting investors.

The Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy said that it has been decided to amend labour laws to make them 'favourable' to workers and investors.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna criticised the move and said NDA governments at the Centre and state are pursuing 'anti worker' policies.

"Relevant sections of laws which allow maximum nine hours of work a day has now been raised to 10 hours per day. Under Section 55 there used to be one hour rest for five hours (work) now that has been changed to six hours," said Parthasarathy recently, elaborating on the decisions made by the cabinet to amend labour laws.

Earlier, Parthasarathy noted that overtime was allowed only up to 75 hours which now has been extended up to 144 hours per quarter.

"Because of this (amendments to labour laws), investors in factories will (come to our state). These labour rules will be favourable for labourers and they will come to invest more. Globalisation is happening in every state. These amendments were brought to implement global rules," said Parthasarathy.

Further, the minister observed that the cabinet has also relaxed night shift rules to enable more women to work in the night shifts.

According to the I&PR Minister, women were not allowed to work in the night shifts earlier but now they can work with safeguards such as consent, transport facility, security and surveillance.

He said the workplace of women during night shifts should be fully illuminated.

"When you work extra, income will increase. By these rules women can work in the formal sector. They empower women economically and promote gender inclusion and industrial growth. Also contribute to women's empowerment," he said.

Meanwhile, K Ramakrishna, State Secretary of CPI, opposed the NDA alliance government's stand on labour laws amendments. He alleged that the Central and state governments are working against the interests of workers.

"For the past 11 years, the Modi government has repeatedly taken measures that infringe upon workers' rights in India," Ramakrishan told PTI on Saturday.

To oppose these rules, he said trade unions have decided to protest on July 9 all over India, adding that all sections will participate in this protest actively.

Further, he observed that the NDA governments both at the Centre and in the state are pursuing 'anti-worker policies'.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.