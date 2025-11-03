Words, ideologies and warnings: JNU’s presidential debate turns into a battle of visions

As the lights dimmed and slogans echoed through Jawaharlal Nehru University, the campus transformed into an arena of conviction, defiance and dreams.

The presidential debate, seen as the fiercest and the most anticipated event of the JNUSU election season, brought together a full house of students and six presidential candidates, each armed with a microphone, a manifesto, and a vision of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every JNUSU election is a rehearsal for democracy," said a doctoral student watching from the back rows. "It reminds us that politics begins with words, and sometimes, with the courage to speak them." Voting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections is scheduled for November 4, with results to be declared on November 6.

Sunday night's debate was the campaign's crescendo, the final moment before silence, when words carried the weight of ideology.

The Left alliance, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and other organisations including the NSUI, Progressive Students' Association (PSA), Disha Students' Organisation (DSO), and independent candidates took the stage one by one, each claiming to represent the "real voice" of JNU.

Representing the Left alliance, Aditi Mishra, a PhD scholar from the School of International Studies, opened with an appeal that stretched beyond campus borders.

"We will continue to raise our voice for Palestine, for Kashmir's statehood, for Ladakh's environment and for the release of Sonam Wangchuk," she said.

Mishra accused the ruling dispensation of "attacking the very idea of India," referring to bulldozed homes, the incarceration of activists like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, and the "shrinking space for dissent".

Quoting recent events, she criticised remarks like Sadhvi Pragya's comment urging people to 'break girls' legs', calling it "a symptom of how hate has replaced humanity".

"The unemployed youth are being told to search for temples in mosques instead of jobs," she said, invoking a line of poetry as murmurs of approval rippled through the compound.

Her main rival, ABVP's Vikas Patel, sought to turn the debate into a referendum on the Left's long hold over JNU's political life.

"The campus is tired of Left politics. For 50 years they have ruled and ruined," Patel declared amid chants and interruptions.

"There are barricades all around JNU because of their nexus with the administration. Their fourth partner is the JNU administration itself," he said, prompting laughter and protests from the crowd.

He accused the Left of hypocrisy on representation. "There is not a single woman or Dalit in the Left's politburo," Patel said. "They talk of equality, but their practice betrays it. Only ABVP works for students all year, not just during election week." Citing national issues, Patel called the 1975 Emergency "a black spot on democracy," and declared that the JNU administration is the 4th partner of the Left alliance.

If the Left and Right defined the ideological poles, others tried to redraw the map. NSUI's Vikash argued that both sides had "looted the real issues" of the campus.

"The binary of Left and Right has robbed JNU of its real agenda -- fellowships, research funding, hostel safety. The Left has destroyed the campus and the Right thrives on that destruction," he said.

But the night's most impassioned speech came from Shinde Vijayalaxmi Vyankant Rao of the Progressive Students' Association (PSA). She tore a copy of the Chief Proctor's Office (CPO) manual on stage, calling it "a symbol of surveillance, not safety".

"Barricades are everywhere in this campus but not around justice," she thundered. "There's space for RSS parades but not for protest gatherings. We are told to be second-class citizens in our own country." Rao laced her speech with poetry, reciting Bashir Badr's couplet to sustained applause: "Log toot jate hain ek ghar banane mein, tum taras nahin khate bastiyan jalaane mein." Her speech wove together themes of nationalism, environment, and social justice.

"These people call GST on a coffin a masterstroke," she said. "Businessmen are gifted forests in the name of 'ek ped maa ke naam'. Is this the India we dreamt of?" Independent candidate Angad Singh struck a chord with his critique of performative politics.

"I will care for Gaza, Nepal or Bangladesh after fixing the falling ceilings on students," he said, drawing cheers from a section of the audience. "When will your struggle end? You fight elections, but the answer to every problem is 'the administration is to blame'. Then why do you fight at all?" The Disha Students' Organisation (DSO) candidate Shirshava Indu focused on academic and environmental issues.

Climate change, school dropouts, and the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) have increased academic pressure, he said.

This year, the Left Unity, comprising AISA, SFI, and DSF, is contesting together after a gap, fielding Aditi Mishra (President), Kizhakoot Gopika Babu (Vice-President), Sunil Yadav (General Secretary) and Danish Ali (Joint Secretary).

The ABVP has nominated Vikas Patel (President), Tanya Kumari (Vice-President), Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (General Secretary) and Anuj (Joint Secretary).

Last year, AISA's Nitish Kumar had won the president's post, while ABVP's Vaibhav Meena broke a decade-long drought to win the Joint Secretary position, a result the ABVP hailed as "a historic shift".

The campaign this year, students say, has revived the "old JNU" filled with slogans, songs, and the intellectual contestation that once defined its corridors.

"The debate reminded us why JNU matters," said a student from the Centre for Political Studies. "You may disagree with every word spoken, but you still listen. That's democracy." November 3 marked the end of campaigning and the beginning of the silence period. As posters fade and pamphlets curl under the wind, the anticipation remains thick.

The JNUSU elections, often described as the "mini-parliament of Indian campuses", have long been a mirror to the nation's ideological battles between performance and protest, nationalism and dissent, faith and freedom.

And as another doctoral student summed it up while leaving the venue, "Every JNUSU election is a rehearsal for democracy because it reminds us that before power, there must be dialogue."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.