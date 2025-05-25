Maharashtra: Woman dies after choking on food at Palghar resort

A 27-year-old woman who had checked into a resort in Maharashtra’s coastal Palghar district died after reportedly choking on food, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on May 23. The woman had arrived at the resort with her boyfriend, said inspector Vijaya Goswami of Kelwa police station.

While having dinner, she suddenly began gasping for breath and collapsed. She was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared her dead, the official said, adding that her body was sent for post-mortem.

“She appeared to have choked when a piece of chicken got lodged in her food pipe. We have registered a case of accidental death for now and are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death,” Goswami told PTI.

The official said an investigation is underway to rule out any foul play or negligence.

