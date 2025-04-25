MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
7-month-old baby dies after slipping from mother’s arms on 21st floor in Palghar

PTI Published 25.04.25, 02:18 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A seven-month-old boy fell to death from the 21st floor of a residential building in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district after he slipped from his mother's grasp, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Bolinj township, an official said.

He said the mother was holding the baby in her arms when he reportedly slipped from her grasp while she was closing a door near an open window.

The infant was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and an investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.

According to eyewitnesses, the mother collapsed on the floor screaming, and family members and neighbours rushed to the spot following the commotion.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

