MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 26 April 2025

Mumbai: One woman dead, six suffer from suffocation in Andheri apartment fire

The blaze broke out in a flat on the first floor of the eight-storey Broke Land building in the Lokhandwala Complex area around 2.40 am, officials said

PTI Published 26.04.25, 01:08 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A 34-year-old woman died, while six others, among them two children, suffered from suffocation as a fire erupted in an apartment at a residential complex in Andheri here on Saturday, officials said.

The blaze broke out in a flat on the first floor of the eight-storey Broke Land building in the Lokhandwala Complex area around 2.40 am, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A civic official said one of the residents, Abhina Sanjanwala, died due to suffocation, and doctors declared her dead at Kokilaben Hospital.

Also Read

He said other affected persons, including a 10-day-old infant and a three-year-old child, were rushed to the hospital, where the baby is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Two male victims were admitted to Cooper and Trauma Care hospitals, the official said.

The official said the blaze was confined to household items, including electrical wiring, furniture, documents, etc.

Four fire brigade vehicles were involved in dousing the flames, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Suffocation Doctors
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

UNSC condemns in 'strongest terms' J&K terror attack, demands justice for victims

'The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice'
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT