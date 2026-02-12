MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 12 February 2026

‘Will Modiji listen now?’ Rahul Gandhi targets PM over labour codes, trade deal; backs workers, farmers

The Congress leader's attack on the government came a day after he alleged that the India-US interim trade deal was a 'wholesale surrender', with India's energy security handed over to America and farmers' interests compromised

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 12.02.26, 11:10 AM
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Budget session of Parliament

Rahul Gandhi. PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the government of sidelining the voices of workers and farmers while taking decisions that affect their future, questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would now heed their concerns or if there is a “grip” on him that is too strong.

His remarks came a day after he described the India–US interim trade deal as a “wholesale surrender”, alleging that India’s energy security had been handed over to the United States and farmers’ interests compromised.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X in Hindi, Rahul said, “Today, lakhs of workers and farmers across the country are on the streets to raise their voices for their rights.” He added that workers fear the four labour codes would weaken their rights.

“Farmers fear that the trade agreement (with the US) will harm their livelihoods. And weakening or eliminating MNREGA could take away the last source of support for villages,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

“Will Modiji listen now? Or is there a ‘grip’ on him that is too strong? I stand firmly with the issues and struggles of workers and farmers,” Rahul said.

Earlier, during the debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul launched a sharp attack on the Modi government, claiming that Indian interests had been “surrendered” under the trade deal to safeguard the BJP’s financial architecture.

Criticising the Indo-US agreement, he likened it to a sequence in martial arts, saying that after securing a grip, the next step is a chokehold, followed by the opponent tapping out in defeat.

Rahul also stressed the need to protect the country’s people, data, food supply and energy system.

He said that if an INDIA bloc government had negotiated the trade agreement with the US, it would have told President Donald Trump that India must be treated equally.

RELATED TOPICS

Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s trade deal with India has become a headache for PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi won a big reduction of sky-high tariffs, but critics say he undermined Indian sovereignty and undercut the nation’s farmers
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Budget session of Parliament
Quote left Quote right

Will Modiji listen now? Or is the grip on him too strong? I stand firmly with issues of farmers

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT