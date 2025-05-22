MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 May 2025

Will cooperate with ED in gold smuggling case: Karnataka minister Parameshwara as raids continue

To a query on allegations that Rs 40 lakh from his institution's account was used to pay Ranya Rao's credit card bill, Parameshwara declined to comment

PTI Published 22.05.25, 11:39 AM

PTI picture.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday assured full cooperation with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its ongoing raids at the educational institutions linked to him, as part of a money laundering investigation related to an alleged gold smuggling racket.

According to sources, searches continued in Siddhartha Engineering College, Siddhartha Medical College and Siddhartha College in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED is probing alleged financial irregularities and has searched 16 locations in the state under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), targeting hawala operators and accommodation entry operators who allegedly made 'fake' financial transactions into accounts linked to gold smuggling accused and Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

Also Read

According to Parameshwara, ED officials visited three institutions and a university, including Siddhartha Institute of Technology and Siddhartha Medical College, seeking financial records from the past five years.

He said he has instructed his staff to cooperate and provide all necessary information to the ED.

"As a person who believes in the law of the land, I am prepared to cooperate with whatever comes out of their verifications or searches," he said.

To a query on allegations that Rs 40 lakh from his institution's account was used to pay Ranya Rao's credit card bill, Parameshwara declined to comment, saying he would respond after the investigation is complete.

He also refrained from commenting on speculation that he was targeted due to his Dalit background, and said he would address it if necessary in the future.

Rao was arrested on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after arriving from Dubai. Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials detained her and seized gold bars weighing 14.2 kg and valued at over Rs 12.56 crore.

Ranya and co-accused Tarun Kondaru Raju were granted bail on Tuesday by a special court for Economic Offences in Bengaluru in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The court approved their default bail applications after the DRI failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated period.

Ranya, however, will continue to remain behind bars.

RELATED TOPICS

G Parameshwara Enforcement Directorate (ED) Gold Smuggling Karnataka
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh Army chief flags ‘un-elected decision makers’, Yunus aide avoids comment

General Waker-Uz-Zaman was also critical of some of the decisions taken by the unelected interim government, like allowing Elon Musk’s Starlink and the Chittagong-Rakhine corridor connecting Bangladesh to Myanmar
Pawan Khera
Quote left Quote right

Prime Minister Modi has not rejected this claim even once. What does this silence mean?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT