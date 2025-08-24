White tiger cub dies at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar

A white male tiger cub died at the Nandankanan Zoological Park here, an officer said on Sunday.

The tiger cub was born on June 7, 2025, to white tigress Mousumi and normal coloured tiger Rajesh, along with a female cub.

"From the beginning, this male cub was very weak, underweight (650 grams), and had deformities in its forelimbs similar to swimmer puppy syndrome in dogs," said the zoo officer.

On June 11, the cub was unable to suckle milk and was shifted to the zoo's Centre for Rearing Animal Babies. It was found to be suffering from infection in the navel, low body temperature, and general weakness, he said.

The official further said that the cub was placed in an incubator and given oxygen, infrared therapy, and reconstituted milk formula. Physiotherapy and bandage support were also given daily to improve its limb condition.

Despite continuous care and repeated check-ups by expert veterinarians, the cub could not stand and remained in a recumbent position. Over the weeks, it also suffered from blood in stools, ear infection, and wounds on its body due to lying down all the time.

All these conditions were treated with medicines and dressings. However, on the morning of August 23, the cub died, the official said.

The other female normal-coloured tiger cub of Mousumi is also having a congenital problem in right hind limb. It has arthritis and the joint is fused (ankylosis). So it is having problems with movement, he added.

With the death of the cub, the tiger population at Nandankanan stands at 28 (17 males and 11 females), which includes 19 normal coloured tigers (11 males, 8 females), 5 white tigers (3 males, 2 females), and 4 black tigers (3 males, 1 female).

