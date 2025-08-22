Tiger found dead in Satpura reserve; missing paw sparks poaching suspicion

A tiger was found dead in the Satpura reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Friday with one of its paws of a right leg missing, a forest department official said.

The missing paw led to suspicion that the tiger was killed by poachers, but forest department officials did not confirm the same.

This was the second feline to have been found dead in the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in the last 10 days.

STR deputy director Risibha Netam said the wild animal's carcass was spotted by a motorboat patrolling team in the backwaters of the Tawa river near Badh Chapda village in the reserve.

After being retrieved from the backwaters, one of the tiger's paws of a right leg was found missing, Netam said.

A case was registered and the carcass was sent for post-mortem, the official added.

A tiger was found dead in STR on August 12 with officials suspecting the feline died following a territorial fight.

