White-collar terror module: Counter Intelligence Kashmir continues to carry out raids across Valley

The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday carried out raids at several locations across the Valley in connection with the "white-collar terror module" and the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, officials said.

Around 10 persons, including three government employees, have been picked up for questioning from various parts of Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said the investigators picked up the suspects from Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam districts during overnight raids.

The raids are currently being carried out by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at 13 locations, they said.

Around 15 people have been detained for questioning, and several digital devices and incriminating materials have been recovered, the officials said.

Further details are awaited, they added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anantnag Police carried out coordinated raids in the district amid a massive crackdown against the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). Meanwhile, in Kulgam, police are carrying out a crackdown against the anti-national elements, checking vehicles at the Navyug tunnel.

The raids were based on credible intelligence inputs indicating attempts by JeI-linked elements to revive their activities under different fronts, police officials said.

They said the raids were carried out at several locations across the 10 districts of the Kashmir valley -- Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian.

In north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police in Sopore launched a major coordinated operation and carried out a district-wide counter terror and separatist ecosystem action, by conducting simultaneous raids at over 30 plus locations across Sopore, Zaingeer, and Rafiabad areas with the assistance of other security forces, they said.

Meanwhile, security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of about 25 individuals, most of them hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

According to the information from the diaries, it can be said that the blast was to be carried out as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

These diaries were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday from Dr Umar's room number four and Muzammil's room number 13. Additionally, police recovered a diary from Muzammil's room, the same location where they recovered 360 kg of explosives in Dhauj, located just 300 meters from Al-Falah University.

The diaries carried code words which investigators are now piecing together. The agencies are also looking into whether different vehicles were being prepared for the blasts.

According to sources, after the i20 and EcoSport, it was learned that the suspects were planning to prepare two more vehicles for the blast to expand the target.

Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city.