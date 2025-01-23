'When Trump was in office earlier, his relations with Modi were good': Omar Abdullah

Asserting that US President Donald Trump's behaviour towards India has been good till now, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that when he was in the office earlier, his relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were good.

On the issue of mysterious deaths in Rajouri, he said that investigations are going on.

"It has been two days since he assumed office. At least his behaviour at present has been good. When he was in office earlier, his relations with Prime Minister Modi were good", he told reporters here.

Abdullah further said that as far as the duty hike is concerned, our country has not been included in it so far. "Let’s see what happens going forward—it’s only been two days," he added.

He was replying to questions about Trump's relations with India and investigation into Rajouri deaths case.

"As of now, our investigation is ongoing. Like I said that day in Rajouri, we have at least been able to understand that this is neither a virus nor a bacteria," he said.

He further said, "What it actually is, will be determined with the help of our medical team, central team, and the police's SIT that has been formed. We will find the answers and share them with everyone."

The chief minister said it is taking a little time because we have not fully identified the substance or the reason behind what’s happening yet. "Once we do, we will inform you as well," he added.

As investigation by police and health officials of the central team continues to crackdown down the mysterious illness case, resulting in the death of 17 people of the Badhaal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, over 200 persons, including relatives who had come in contact with the victim families, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

