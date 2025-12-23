NIA court orders attachment of Budgam land owned by US-based Kashmiri lobbyist

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the attachment of land belonging to US-based Kashmiri lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Shah, also known as Dr Fai, after declaring him an absconder in a UAPA case.

Judge Yahaya Firdous of the special court in Budgam passed the order after an application was moved by Assistant Public Prosecutor Mohammad Iqbal Rather seeking attachment of Fai’s property under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code, now Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court noted that Fai had already been declared an absconder in a case registered in 2020 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“…this court directs the collector Budgam to attach the immovable property of land measuring one kanal and two marlas under Khewat No 60, Survey No 466 in village Wadwan and land measuring 11 marlas under Khewat No 136, Survey No 343 situated at village Chattabugh and take possession forthwith,” the order said.

"Before attaching the property, district collector Budgam shall ensure that the help of revenue authorities is taken to identify and demarcate the property," the court said in a seven-page order.

It directed the Budgam Senior Superintendent of Police to provide necessary support, if required, to the collector while attaching the property.