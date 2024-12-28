'What if she were collector's daughter', rues mother of girl stuck in Rajasthan borewell for 6 days

For more than 110 hours, Dholi Devi is anxiously praying to god and the rescue team to pull out her three-year-old daughter Chetna from of a 150-foot deep borewell in which she is stuck since December 23.

With hours ticking by inexorably and hopes for her survival fading, rescuers are racing against time to pull out Chetna, who fell into the borewell while playing in her father's farm in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district.

On Saturday, a video of a wailing Dholi Devi surfaced in which she could be seen pleading with folded hands to rescue her daughter.

"It's been six days... My daughter is hungry and thirsty. What if the girl were collector madam's child? Would she let her be there for so long? Please get my daughter out as soon as possible," Dholi Devi pleaded.

Initially, the rescuers tried to pull out the girl using an iron ring attached to a rope, but all attempts failed.

After two days of repeated attempts that fetched no results, a piling machine was brought to the spot on Wednesday and a parallel pit was dug.

After rain interrupted the rescue operation on Friday, a two-member team entered the pit on Saturday to dig a tunnel.

"An attempt is being made to reach Chetna through an L-shaped tunnel by digging a parallel pit near the borewell. Two NDRF jawans who have descended into the pit are doing manual drilling. We are watching them on camera. The equipment they are demanding from below are being sent to them," District Collector Kalpana Agarwal told reporters.

Local SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran said, "All possible efforts are being made (to rescue the girl). NDRF and SDRF teams are working continuously. Unfortunately, rain interrupted the rescue operation on Friday." However, with each passing moment, the hopes to save the toddler is diminishing as the rescue team has been unable to supply food or water to Chetna.

A team of doctors with an ambulance is stationed at the spot.

Two weeks ago, a five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Dausa district where the rescue operation lasted for more than 55 hours. However, the boy lost the battle for life by the time he was taken out.

