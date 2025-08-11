What has happened to our former vice-president: Sanjay Raut's poser to Amit Shah over Dhankar's absence

Where is former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar? The question has been echoing across the corridors of power in Delhi.

Dhankhar is believed to have quit the vice president's post in a huff after differences with the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has joined the chorus, writing a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah to ask the simple but pressing question: Where is Dhankhar?

"There has been no information about the whereabouts of our (former) vice president. What is his current location? How is his health? There is no clarity on these matters. Some members of the Rajya Sabha attempted to contact him but were unsuccessful," Raut wrote in his letter dated August 10, later sharing it on X.

Raut said rumours are swirling in Delhi that Dhankhar has been restricted to his home and that his safety may be at risk. Attempts to reach him, he added, have repeatedly failed.

Dhankhar resigned from the vice president’s post on July 21, the very first day of Parliament’s Monsoon session — a move that left many in political circles stunned.

According to Raut, "There has been no communication with him or his staff, which is a matter of grave concern. What exactly has happened to our (former) vice president? Where is he? How is his health? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these questions."

His comments echo those of Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, who last week asked reporters, “Where is the former vice president now? This is the issue that should be discussed.”

Raut also revealed that several of his Rajya Sabha colleagues are considering moving the Supreme Court with a habeas corpus petition, fearing for Dhankhar’s well-being.

"Before knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court, I thought it prudent to seek this information from you. I hope you will understand my sentiments and provide genuine information regarding Shri Dhankhar's current whereabouts and his safety and health," the letter concluded.