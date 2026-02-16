Bill Gates to visit Andhra Pradesh, meet CM Chandrababu Naidu on AI, health

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday, where he will hold discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on strengthening collaboration in healthcare and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Gates will arrive at the state secretariat in the morning and briefly meet CM Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

“Gates will visit Amaravati and hold discussions with Naidu on expanding cooperation in health and artificial intelligence initiatives,” state Municipal Minister P Narayana said on Sunday.

The Chief Minister has urged Gates to scale up the ongoing health programmes across Andhra Pradesh, and the discussions are also expected to centre on AI-driven interventions, Narayana said.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is currently implementing health-related projects in Kuppam in Chittoor district. The upcoming talks are likely to focus on expanding these initiatives to reach a larger section of the population across the state.

After the meeting, Gates will visit the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) centre to review the application of technology in public administration. A government source said Naidu will demonstrate the system’s processes and outcomes.

The Chief Minister will also deliver a presentation on “Swarna Andhra 2047” (golden Andhra) vision and outline reforms introduced across sectors such as med-tech, diagnostic services and Sanjeevani, a health record digitisation programme, the source said.

Subsequently, Gates and his delegation will travel to an agricultural centre in Undavalli village in Amaravati, where he will observe the deployment of drones and AI-based technologies in farming practices, the source further said.

Gates had earlier visited the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh twice, and this visit comes after an invitation extended by CM Naidu to deepen collaboration with the state government, the minister added.