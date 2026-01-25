‘We are paying a heavy price’: Rahul Gandhi on air pollution’s toll on Indians

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday renewed his attack on India’s air pollution crisis, linking it directly to public health and economic distress, and urging citizens to speak up about its impact on their lives.

In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said air pollution is extracting a daily cost from ordinary Indians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are paying a heavy price for air pollution -- with our health and with our economy. Crores of ordinary Indians bear this burden every day,” Rahul wrote.

He pointed out that the impact is uneven, falling hardest on those least equipped to deal with it. “Children and the elderly suffer the most. Livelihoods, especially of construction workers and daily wage earners, are severely impacted,” he wrote.

Rahul cautioned against treating air pollution as a seasonal concern that fades from public memory once winter passes.

“The crisis cannot be forgotten until next winter,” he said, stressing that sustained attention is necessary. “The first step towards change is to raise our voices.”

As part of that effort, he invited people to share their personal experiences of living with polluted air.

He asked citizens to write to him at https://rahulgandhi.in/awaazbharatki, sharing “how air pollution has affected you or your loved ones.”

“Your voice matters, and it is my duty to raise it,” he added.

The Congress leader has repeatedly flagged air pollution as a national issue, including during the recent Winter Session of Parliament, where he demanded a discussion on the subject.