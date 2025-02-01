VP Dhankhar, CM Yogi, and 116 diplomats from 73 countries to visit Maha Kumbh Mela for holy dip

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and 116 diplomats from 73 countries will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela on Saturday.

While VP Dhankhar and the diplomats are scheduled to take a holy dip at the Sangam, Adityanath will participate in a religious ceremony.

Circle Officer (Protocol-III) Pratima Singh confirmed the proposed visit of VP Dhankhar and the CM to Mahakumbh Nagar on Saturday. However, she did not share details of the vice president's itinerary.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Maha Kumbh on February 5.

On Saturday, CM Adityanath is scheduled to attend the Pattabhishek ceremony at Satuwa Baba's camp at around 4 pm.

According to an official statement, 116 diplomats from 73 countries will arrive at the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 1, where they will be given a grand welcome at Arail.

These diplomats will hoist their respective national flags at Arail and take a holy dip at the Sangam.

The statement further mentioned that the diplomats will also visit Akshayavat, Saraswati Koop, and the reclining Hanuman temple. Countries participating in the Maha Kumbh include the United States, Brazil, South Africa, France, Russia, Switzerland, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, Nepal, and Canada.

A similar diplomatic gathering was also organised during the 2019 Kumbh.

An official here said the some of the visiting delegates may also take a dip at the Sangam.

Security arrangements have already been strengthened in light of their visit, also keeping in mind the convenience of the ordinary pilgrims who are flocking in millions every day to partake in the 12-yearly religious mega gathering, the official added.

