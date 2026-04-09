Adani Group to invest Rs 33,081 crore in Odisha

The Adani Group on Wednesday announced an investment of ₹33,081 crore in Odisha to set up a data centre, a thermal power plant and a cement manufacturing unit.

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ), made the announcement during an event organised for multi-sectoral industrial projects organised by the Odisha government at Khurda, in the presence of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

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Majhi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 36 industrial projects in Bhuinipur (Khurda), involving a total investment of ₹40,811 crore and the potential to generate over 59,050 jobs.

“During the last 20 months, our government has inaugurated and laid foundation stones for nearly ₹25 lakh crore worth of projects. Today, we received proposals worth ₹40,000 crore,” the chief minister said.

Later, Majhi met industrial leaders and assured them of full support. The projects span multiple districts and sectors, including green energy equipment, metal and downstream industries, textiles and apparel, plastics, tourism, agro and food processing, defence manufacturing, IT and ITES, automobiles, cement and capital goods, aimed at boosting industrialisation in

the state.

At the event, Karan Adani said a data centre would be set up at Info Valley, Bhubaneswar, with an investment of ₹800 crore. “It is not a building full of servers. It is Odisha’s claim on the digital economy — the infrastructure through which AI, cloud computing and digital governance will flow for decades. The project will create 200 high-end jobs, both direct and

indirect,” he said.

Karan said a thermal power plant would be built near Cuttack with an investment of ₹30,181 crore. “It will bring stability to the grid, security to industry and predictability to millions of households and MSMEs dependent on reliable electricity, generating 7,000 jobs,” he said.

A cement manufacturing unit near Cuttack will also be set up with an investment of ₹2,100 crore, creating 2,500 jobs. “These projects reflect a belief that Odisha is not on the cusp of its moment — it is in it,” he said.

Emphasising long-term commitment, Adani said the group’s stake in Odisha’s growth is structural. “The more Odisha grows, the more we grow with it,” Karan said.

“We have been in Odisha for years — in ports, mining and industrial infrastructure. But today is different. These are not just investments in capacity, but in what Odisha is becoming,” he added.

Odisha industry minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, chief secretary Anu Garg and additional chief secretary Hemant Sharma were also present at the event.