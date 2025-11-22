Viral video shows stray dogs on patient beds at government hospital in MP, cleaner sacked

A cleaner was sacked after a video showing stray dogs lying on beds for patients at a government community health centre in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district went viral, sparking outrage.

The incident took place at Killaud Community Health Centre, said an official.

Block Medical Officer Dr Dharmendra Sharma terminated the services of a cleaner with immediate effect and ordered that the seven days' salary of the on-duty nurse be deducted, he added.

"Health authorities were instructed to take strict action against those responsible for the lapse," collector Rishav Gupta told reporters.

