MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 November 2025

Viral video shows stray dogs on patient beds at government hospital in MP, cleaner sacked

Collector orders accountability after viral clip exposes serious breach at health centre in Khandwa district

PTI Published 22.11.25, 05:32 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

A cleaner was sacked after a video showing stray dogs lying on beds for patients at a government community health centre in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district went viral, sparking outrage.

The incident took place at Killaud Community Health Centre, said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Block Medical Officer Dr Dharmendra Sharma terminated the services of a cleaner with immediate effect and ordered that the seven days' salary of the on-duty nurse be deducted, he added.

"Health authorities were instructed to take strict action against those responsible for the lapse," collector Rishav Gupta told reporters.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Over to the skies...’: Pak defence minister mourns IAF pilot killed in Tejas crash at Dubai Air Show

The Pakistan Strategic Forum in its separate message, called Wg Cdr Syal’s passing a loss to the entire aerospace community
Sonam Wangchuk
Quote left Quote right

In jail, he (Sonam) is enjoying Sri Aurobindo’s ‘Tales of Prison Life’

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT